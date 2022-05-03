Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): An elderly woman fell victim to rather a unique case of snatching when a young woman riding a scooter and her boyfriend riding a pillion snatched a gold chain from her on the pretext of asking her about an address. Following a complaint by the elderly woman, police arrested the duo on Monday. The incident took place on April 28.

Kaaliammal, a resident of the Thondamuthur area of Coimbatore was grazing her goat near a field in the locality on April 28. A young woman riding a scooter and a man riding a pillion arrived at the spot. They asked Kaaliammal about an address. While she was busy giving them directions, the man who was sitting in the back suddenly snatched her Kaaliammal and fled from the spot.

Following a complaint lodged by Kaaliammal, police examined the CCTV footage of the incident and arrested two accused Prasad (20) and Tejaswini (20). Police sources said that both were third-year B. Tech students at a private college at Perur Pachapalayam and have been in a relationship for the past three years. They further revealed that Prasath lost a huge sum of money through online betting adding that a month ago his father lodged a police complaint claiming that he had lost 30 sovereigns of gold ornaments that were kept in his house. However, later when an inquiry revealed that Prasad had stolen the ornaments, he withdrew the complaint.

Police said that the accused resorted to crimes for money so that Prasad's debts can be repaid. Both the accused have been remanded to judicial custody.