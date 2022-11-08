Coimbatore: A recent inclusion into the India and Asia Book of Records from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district saw Sindhu Monika, a wife and mother, donate as much a quantity as 55 litres of breast milk towards nourishing children in need.

Monika, wife of Prof Maheshwaran, from Kanyur area near Karumathambatti, says she came across the concept of breast milk donation on social media. "Breast milk is a necessity for every child. Many children are suffering from the lack of access to breast milk. After learning about this on social media, I decided to donate breast milk. Every mother who has a baby needs awareness of breastfeeding. Everyone should come forward to donate it.

There are many children in government hospitals without breast milk. To prevent it, everyone who is eligible should come forward to donate breast milk. It is not proper to consider whether breastfeeding will make you less beautiful. The welfare of the child is more important than beauty," she said.

As Monika displays her certificate and medals, her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter eagerly looks on. What could have been challenging on a solely personal level, appears to have been made easier. Her actions seem to have had firm support from her husband Maheshwaran.

"Generally, women do not come forward to donate breast milk like this. Everyone should make an effort like my wife did to donate breast milk. The role of men is important for that. We should encourage breast milk donation," he stated.

Explaining the logistics of the process which sees thousands of mothers such as Monika share their valuable contribution, Rupa, Coordinator of Amritham Breast Milk Donation, stated that the storage of the units was done at dedicated banks.

"We are running a breast milk donation system. We buy breast milk from lactating mothers and hand it over to the breast milk bank. Breast milk is donated to children who are underweight and malnourished.

"Last year, 1,143 litres of breast milk were donated. So far this year, 1,500 liters of breast milk have been donated through their organization. This generation has better awareness than the previous generation. Women have the idea that the remaining milk for our baby should be used for the other baby," she observed.

Rupa noted that the donation of remaining breast milk after a child is fed will give people a chance to save children. "200 babies need breast milk per day in government hospitals. The milk has to be given on a daily basis. We have 5,000 people in their organization across Tamil Nadu. Out of this, 200 people are donating breast milk every month" she said.