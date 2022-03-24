Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin will leave for Dubai on Thursday evening on a four-day visit to attend the International Expo Exhibition in Dubai in which 192 countries are expected to participate.

On behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu, halls including handloom, agriculture, small business and big industry are to be featured. The halls will be thrown open by Chief Minister Stalin. The CM will also meet international business investors there and call on multinational investors to start new businesses in Tamil Nadu. This is Stalin's first foreign trip to attract investment since taking over as chief minister.

During the trip, the University of Sharjah is scheduled to confer an honorary doctorate on Chief Minister Stalin who will be accompanied by 12 members of the state assembly, including MM Abdullah, Member of the Legislative Assembly Udayanithi, Chief Minister's personal secretaries Udayachandran, Umanath and Anu George. He will return to Tamil Nadu on March 29.

