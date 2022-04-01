New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and sought the Centre's approval for the State government to provide humanitarian aid to Sri Lankan Tamils in the wake of an economic crisis in that country. Stalin gave a detailed memorandum on various issues, including those related to the economic crisis in the island nation, during his meeting with Modi. Referring to adversities being faced by Lankan Tamils, he said many of them embarked on a "perilous journey" to Tamil Nadu due to unaffordable prices of essential commodities there and they are lodged in a transit camp in the state.

The memorandum noted that more people may be arriving in the state due to the worsening economic conditions in Sri Lanka. At this juncture, he added, the Tamil Nadu government is willing to provide essential commodities and life-saving medicines to Sri Lankan Tamils living in the northern and eastern parts of that country as well as those working in the plantation sector, who are reeling under severe food crisis, as a life-saving measure and help them, especially vulnerable group of women and children.

Raising the issues concerning Tamil Nadu fishermen with Modi, Stalin urged the Centre to arrange for fishermen level talks between India and Sri Lanka, which was not held since 2016, to resolve frequent arrests and detention of the men and seizure of fishing crafts besides asking Lanka to stop arresting the Tamil Nadu fishers.

Retrieving Katchatheevu, ceded to Sri Lanka in 1974, and thereby restoring the traditional fishing rights of Indian fishermen in the Palk Bay area alone would ensure a lasting solution to the vexatious problem, he said.

