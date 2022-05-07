Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday extended support to the 17-year-old specially-abled girl to help her realise the dreams of playing volleyball once again.

S Sindhu, a district volleyball player from Kodampakkam, accidentally fell from the third floor while she was playing with her friends in December 2020. The accident was so gruesome that Sindhu had to undergo multiple surgeries, however, she was paralysed from waist down. On Thursday, Sindhu wrote her Class 12 French examination with the help of a scribe. Encouraging her effort and perseverance, Stalin promised that the state government will bear her medical expenses.

"Extreme difficulties bring out one's will power. I am proud of Sindhu who is writing exams despite having multiple fractures on her legs and not losing hope, interest in learning. While facing obstacles one should not lose hope and should have will power to try. Students should learn this from Sindhu and face exams without any fear. The state government will bear the cost of her treatment and will help realise her dream of playing volleyball again," Stalin tweeted on Friday.

