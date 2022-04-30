Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu): In a shocking incident, a class 12 student was killed in a clash with other students over tying a coloured wrist band representing a person's caste. A case has been registered against three class 11 students of the same school under five sections including murder (302).

The victim has been identified as Selvasurya, who was pursuing computer science at a government school in Pothukudy, Pallakkal near Tirunelveli. On April 25, he got into a clash with two of his juniors at the same school over tying the 'caste-rope' on his wrist. The argument soon escalated into a violent attack wherein the accused hit Selvasurya with a heavy rock on his head. The victim sustained severe injuries and lost a lot of blood.

The police reached the spot after being informed about the incident, appeased the students and sent them home. Meanwhile, Selvasurya was admitted to a hospital the next day, where he succumbed to the injury on April 30, after being under intensive treatment for over four days. A team of police officials led by DSP Francis and Ponnarasu are investigating the incident, while the accused have been booked.

The family of the deceased has claimed that the murder had undertones of caste-based discrimination, while the negligence of the school administration also plays an equal part in the crime. They have demanded that the government provide compensation for the student's death.

Also read: Tamil Nadu: Worker run over by Uthirapathiswarar temple chariot in Nagapattinam