Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Suspended BJP leader and actor Gayathri Raguramm on Tuesday resigned from the party alleging that women are 'not safe' under the leadership of BJP's state president K Annamalai. She accused the party of not 'respecting' women and not providing 'equal' opportunity to the female activists.

Raguramm strongly criticised Annamalai and said in a tweet, "I have taken the decision with a heavy heart to resign from TNBJP for not giving opportunity for an enquiry, equal rights & respect for women. Under Annamalai leadership women are not safe. I feel better to be trolled as an outsider." Raguramm has also served as former president of the BJP Other State and Overseas Tamil Development.

The actor turned politician kept low profile after she was suspended in November from all the positions she held in the party. Annamalai has made this suspension effective for a period of six months. He accused Raguramm of continuously violating party discipline. He further issued a statement, asking party activists and leaders not to be in touch with her.

After declaring her resignation, Raguramm asserted that she would not need to search for her conscience of Hindu Dharma in a political party and instead she would go to a temple for the same. She accused the BJP leadership of not doing justice to her.