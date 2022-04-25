Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): The saying 'where there is a will, there is a way' has been given a new meaning by a 12-old-boy from Coimbatore. Despite being autistic, Yathindra (12) has climbed the Beas Kund mountain range in the Himalayas in Uttarakhand. He reached an altitude of 14,000 feet in four days. Yathindra achieved the impressive feat with a family friend and frequent trekker Andrew Jones.

Yathindra's parents Sathyamoorthy and Vinaya Kasturi who live in Vedapatti Sakthi Nagar in Coimbatore came to know that he is autistic when he was two years old. But his parents did not allow autism to prevent him from engaging in extracurricular activities such as yoga, karate and swimming. Yathindra waived the national flag when he reached an altitude of 14,000 feet.

