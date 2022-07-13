Nilagiri (Tamil Nadu): A District Court judge in Nilgiri asked a police constable to trim his moustache properly. The constable Rajesh Kannan working at Ambalamula police station near Kudalur of Nilagiri, came to the Ooty District Sessions Court on Tuesday morning sporting a big moustache similar to that of actor Suriya in the movie Singam.

As soon as Judge Murugan saw Rajesh's moustache, he asked him to trim it down. He also said that policemen should retain the same look after joining service and should change it only after seeking permission from their senior officers.

Rajesh complied with the judges' instructions and came to the court after trimming it. But in practice, there is no ban on police officials growing a moustache of their choice in Tamil Nadu.