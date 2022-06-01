Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu): A 72-year-old man from the Chengalpattu district of Tamilnadu will represent India in the Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship to be held in the Maldives this year from July 15 to 21. Rathinam from Madurantakam is a fitness freak and prioritises exercise even at his age. His 72-year-old fit body can easily fool the norms.

Rathinam was selected for the Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship after qualifying the preliminary Bodybuilding competition held in Himachal Pradesh on May 22. He will now be representing India in the above 60 years age category in the 54th holding of the Championship in the Maldives.

Also read: We must not oppose any language but support our mother tongue: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Expressing his gratitude for the people who helped him reach this point of success, Rathinam said, "Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra babu is my role model. Sylendra babu used to post about physical health and fitness on social media and I was highly impressed by it. I have followed most of it, it keeps me motivated. If I ever get to meet him, I will personally thank him for keeping me motivated."

Rathinam also trained a few students across his career and still manages to guide them through their sports ventures. All of his students are very proud of his achievements and wish him the best. "Our Master will definitely win in the competition. He will bring fame to India and Tamilnadu," they said. Apart from Rathinam, Stephen G. R. Jose from the Tamilnadu Police Department has also been selected for the same competition in the 50 to 60 years age category.