Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu): A four-year-old girl died of snakebite on Monday night while she was hiding in a rubber plantation in fear of getting beaten by her drunken father. Police said that the girl identified as Sushvika Mol fell asleep while hiding in a rubber plantation along with her two sisters Sushvin Sujo(12) and Sujilin Joe (9) when she was bitten by a poisonous snake.

They also said that the Sushvika was rushed to a nearby hospital by her neighbors but died during treatment. According to police, her father Surendran is an alcoholic and used to beat up his wife and children after consuming alcohol. The terrified children on Monday ran away in fear and hid in the rubber plantation leading to the tragedy.

Upon being informed about the incident, officials from the Thiruvattar Police Station reached the spot. Police said that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.