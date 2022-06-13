Dharmapuri (Tamil Nadu): Two persons died while three others were injured when a chariot fell on a crowd in the Mathehalli village of Dharmapuri district in Tamil Nadu on Monday. The incident took place during the Kaliamman Chariot Festival which has been going on in the village for the last three days.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday evening when the axle of the chariot broke resulting in the chariot crashing to the ground. The temple festival is held annually by the people of 18 villages.