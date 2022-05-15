Chennai: Tamil Nadu's State song, the invocation to mother Tamil was sung in an event, which was part of the canonisation ceremony of Devasahayam Pillai at the Vatican. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin posted a tweet, picking a verse from the invocation song, that signified that Tamil is honoured and acclaimed in all the directions.

Devasahayam Pillai, who embraced Christianity in the 18th century, on Sunday became the first Indian lay man to be declared a saint by Pope Francis during an impressive canonisation ceremony at the Vatican. Tamil Nadu Minister of Minorities Welfare Gingee KS Masthan who represented the State government in the ceremony, tweeted that the Tamil language was honoured by rendering the invocation to mother Tamil at the canonisation (cultural) programme of Devasahayam Pillai in Vatican. The song was sung by six nuns from Tamil Nadu.

Minister for IT and Digital Services Mano Thangaraj and Chairman of TN Minorities Commission S Peter Alphonse were part of the official delegation from Tamil Nadu. The Tamil anthem is known in Tamil as 'Tamil Thai Vaazhthu.' The invocation, 'Neerarum Kadalutha' is a poem authored by renowned Tamil scholar professor P Sundaram Pillai (1855-1897), the author of the popular drama 'Manonmaniam (1891).' He is reverentially addressed as Manonmaiam Sundaranar and the Tirunelveli-based State-run varsity is named after him.

Last year, the Tamil Nadu government had announced Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu as the state anthem. The invocation enjoys official status since 1970 and the then Chief Minister, late M Karunanidhi-led DMK government had issued a Government Order in this regard.