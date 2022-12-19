New Delhi : Union Minister of State for Information Technology (IT) Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday talked about the compliance with law, rules and guardrails for all social media platforms.

"I think who is the head of twitter is not the most important discussion to have. It's about the compliance with law, rules and guardrails for all social media platforms that need to designed n put into place - transparent and true and institutional," said the Minister on Twitter.

The Minister was reacting over a tweet of Twitter Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk as he started a poll on the microblogging website asking millions of users "should I step down as head of Twitter?" "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll," Musk asked in one of the tweets.

Earlier, in October the government had notified rules under which it will set up appellate panels to redress grievances that users may have against the decisions of social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook on hosting contentious content. The obligations of intermediaries earlier were limited to notifying users of rules but now with the new rules there will be much more definite obligations on platforms. (IANS)