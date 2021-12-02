New Delhi: The United Nations Accreditation Committee on Wednesday decided to maintain the diplomatic status quo of the representation of the Taliban's interim government and the military Junta of Myanmar by not approving their seat at the world body.

As the UN Committee convened on Wednesday, the critical decision to grant both the Taliban and Myanmar Military a seat in the UN body remained undecided and subsequently for the time being now both the Afghan Taliban and Myanmar junta will not be allowed to have seats at the 193 members world body for now.

This means that ambassadors from the former governments of Myanmar and Afghanistan will remain in their jobs.

At the UN session on Wednesday, rival claims were made by both the so-called Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (represented by the Islamic hardliners, the Taliban who took over Kabul on August 15 following the hasty withdrawal of the US and NATO forces and the subsequent collapse of the Abdul Ghani government) and the Military of Myanmar (which seized power in a coup d’état on February 1 by ousting the democratic government of Suu Kyi) against ambassadors appointed by the governments they ousted this year.

Since February 1 and August 15, both the Military of Myanmar and the Taliban have been trying to gain international acclamation in order to get both national and international legitimacy for their undemocratic and authoritarian rule but have been failing consistently.

This comes hours after the UN nominee of the Taliban Sohail Shaheen in a series of Tweets said the people of Afghanistan have fought for their independence and they have the right to have representatives at the UN.

"To have an Independent Afghanistan is the legitimate right of the people of Afghanistan. For this, they struggled for decades. Why they should be target of sanctions, pressures and deprived of the seat at UN because they wanted an Afghanistan, free of occupation and able to have positive relations with any country of the world based on mutual interests," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the nine-member U.N. Credentials Committee — comprised of the US, China, Russia, the Bahamas, Bhutan, Chile, Namibia, Sierra Leone, and Sweden — are yet to decide on who will represent Myanmar and Afghanistan.