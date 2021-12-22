Satna/Shivpuri: In two unrelated events in Satna and Shivpuriin the state of Madhya Pradesh, two fathers went out of their way to please their children. One of them bought a mobile phone for his 5 year old daughter in a unique way. While the other one purchased a chunk of land on the moon as a birthday gift for his son.

A tea seller by profession, Murari from Shivpuri bought a Vivo y21 mobile phone for his daughter on Tuesday. Although it is not one of the highly expensive phones in the market, buying it despite having a faltering financial background is a great deal for Murari. Moreover, he did not just stop at that and went one step further by arranging a DJ, band and a buggy cart to mark the event of the phone's purchase.

He made his daughter sit in he buggy cart with the phone and danced around it on the band and the DJ in the Nilgiri Chauraha in Shivpuri. He spend an additional Rs.8000 on these arrangements. The local dwellers in the area are praising the unique efforts of the tea seller for his daughter's joy. "I am a drunkard, and generally tend to spend all my money in liquor. But my 5 year old daughter was insistent that a buy her a mobile phone, and that she wants to play with it. I promised her that I'll fulfill her wish," said Murari.

On the other hand, another man named Abhilash Mishra from Satna purchased one acre of land on the moon worth Rs.1 lakh for his son Avyansh on the occasion of his second birthday on September 19.

These fathers devised such unique ways of expressing love for their their children, while the world is impressed and cherishing them for their immense love and efforts for their children.

