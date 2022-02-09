Lucknow: At least 100 daily wagers who were taken to a private college in Lucknow for work, are being used as 'guinea pigs' for the past five days. One of the workers, somehow, escaped from their clutches and told his ordeal to the police. Then, police forces from different police stations raided the college and rescued the hostages.

These laborers were hired from the Janakipuram area of Lucknow on the pretext that they are needed for work at the college. But, when they arrived at MC Saxena Group of Colleges. Doctors at the medical college hospital took them into captivity and started administering jabs to laborers. The daily wagers were in their captivity for the past five days.

Somehow, one of the hostages Ankush Kumar on the pretext of attending the loo escaped from the spot and informed police about the incident.

Somen Verma, DCP (west), said, "On the basis of a complaint filed by a laborer Ankush, the raid was carried on the MC Saxena Group of Colleges. Several laborers who were physically fit were administered drugs through jabs. A plastic IV cannula was found dangling from the hands of several laborers. At least 100 laborers were freed from their clutches. MD of the college Dr. Sekhar Saxena has been arrested. A team led by CMO has visited the spot for investigation."