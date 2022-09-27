Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot seems to be losing grip over his chair after a strong stand of party high command over the rebellion brewing in the Congress cadres in the border state. Twitter, however, is flooded with memes and posts taking jibes at Gehlot's current situation with many demanding him to give smartphones his government had promised.

Twitterati from Rajasthan is tagging Gehlot demanding a 5G smartphone he promised to the 1.35 crores women of the state under Mukhiya Mantri Digital Seva scheme. A Twitter user Divya Chaudhary wrote: "Gehlot ji, whether you remain CM or not, sir, give us that free mobile!". Another user tweeted, "Gehlot sahib must give us that Mukhiya Mantri Digital Seva Yojna mobile, our tension belongs to the mobile, not to the CM (sic)."

"Gehlot ji, ensure that the mobile gets delivered to us, my mother (has) not purchased me another mobile, since mine is broken," yet another user tweeted. In the past, the Rajasthan government introduced the scheme under which it promised to provide smartphones to 1.35 crore women in the state and three years of free internet service to them.