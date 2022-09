Moga (Punjab): Takht Sri Patna Sahib Gurdwara Chief Avtar Singh Hit passed away at his New Delhi house on Saturday morning. He died due to cardiac arrest while he was reading a newspaper. BJP national president JP Nadda offered condolences over the demise of Takht Sri Harmandir Ji Patna Sahib Management Committee president and leader Avtar Singh Hit. He called it a "loss for society and the nation" and "a personal loss".