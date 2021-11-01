Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra lambasted designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for his controversial mangalsutra ad on Sunday. The minister also criticised Mukherjee for showing "objectionable content" adding that legal action would be taken if the advertisement was not removed within 24 hours.

The ad had drawn flak from a section of netizens who termed it that the commercial was against Hindu culture and obscene.

Take down mangalsutra ad in 24 hrs: MP Minister to Sabyasachi

Mishra further went on to say that the yellow part of the mangalsutra denotes Goddess Parvati and the black part Lord Shiva, and that the auspicious thread protects the woman and her husband.

Read: Rahul Gandhi an 'ichchadhari Hindu': MP minister

However, hours after the ultimatum was issued, the designer reportedly took down the commercial.

Earlier, Consumer Goods Company Dabur India Limited too had withdrawn an advertisement featuring a lesbian couple celebrating the Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth.

Also, a TV commercial by Ceat Ltd in which Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is shown advising people against bursting firecrackers on the streets drew backlash from Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ananthkumar Hegde.

Read: MP govt will take legal action against Twitter over distorted India map: Minister