Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hoisted the National Flag at the Union Territory level function on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, at Maulana Azad Stadium this morning. The Lt Governor inspected the parade and took the ceremonial salute.

“Valor of the Jawans and officers of JKP, Army and other Central Security Forces and their unparalleled courage is an inspiration for all. The nation will always remain indebted to their sacrifices. We all must take a pledge to eradicate terrorism and terror ecosystem perpetuated by the neighboring country,” said the Lt Governor.

The Republic Day parade consisted of smart contingents from Army, BSF, CRPF, SSB, IRP (Women & Male), J&K Police, JKAP, UT Disaster Response Force, J&K Fire, and Emergency Services, J&K Forest Protection Force, Excise Department, Ex-Servicemen, NCC Boys and Girls, Bharat Scouts and Guides (Girls & Boys), besides several school contingents, Brass & Pipe Bands of Army, BSF, J&K Police, J&K Armed Police.

The colorful celebrations of Republic Day filled with patriotic fervor and the celebratory mood were aptly reflected by a host of impressive cultural items presented by various schools and departments on the occasion.

The J&K Police displayed breathtaking motorcycle acrobatics, besides cultural pageantry based on the different themes activities were the main attractions of the program. Scores of students from various schools presenting a cultural spectacle based on national integration and the glorious composite heritage of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir marked the day.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor laid a wreath at Police Martyrs Memorial & Balidan Stambh and paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of our country.

Among those who witnessed the Republic Day celebrations were Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir High Court; Advisor to the Lt Governor; Judges of the J&K High Court; Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation; Member of Parliament; Chief Secretary; DGP; elected representatives of ULBs and PRIs; former Legislators; senior Civil, Police and Army officers; political and social activists; prominent citizens, media persons and the citizenry.

