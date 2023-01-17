New Delhi: In a boost to tourism in Agra which is known worldwide for the iconic Taj Mahal, the Supreme Court on Tuesday modified its December 2019 order and permitted increase of air traffic in the city. The apex court had earlier said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) shall be entitled to construct an additional terminal at the existing airport in Agra but the authority and the Centre shall not grant any permission to increase the traffic at the Agra air field until further orders.

The matter came up for hearing on Tuesday before a bench of Justices S K Kaul, A S Oka and J B Pardiwala. Senior advocate Ajit Kumar Sinha, appearing for the AAI, told the bench that the top court had earlier allowed the authority to build an additional terminal and the Centre has conducted a study on the issue.

When the matter was heard by the apex court on December 4, 2019, the counsel appearing for the Centre had told the bench that the government wishes to undertake a study to assess the number of tourists who utilise the airport and the anticipated increase over the years. During the hearing on Tuesday, Sinha told the bench that funds have been sanctioned for the terminal project and increasing the air traffic at the airport is the "need of the hour" as tourists from all over the world come there to see the Taj Mahal and other monuments.

Advocate A D N Rao, assisting the court as an amicus curiae (friend of court) in the matter, said the AAI's application is for modification of the earlier order of the apex court. The bench noted in its order that the requisite study has been undertaken and concurrence of the Centre as well as the state has been obtained.

The bench, while modifying its earlier order, made it clear that all necessary permissions, including environmental clearance, needed to be obtained. When the top court queried about whether aircraft would fly over the Taj Mahal, the amicus said there already exists a bar on that. The bench also dealt with several other applications including the one related to relocation of some shops near the monument.

The top court has been monitoring efforts to protect the monument built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in the memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal. The mausoleum is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. (PTI)