Thane: Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh today appeared before the police officials in Thane, Maharashtra, in connection with the investigation into an extortion case registered against him there, sources said.

The probe team is likely to record his statement, the sources said, adding that zonal DCP Avinash Ambure was present at the police station to supervise the probe.

Mumbai-based businessmen Ketan Tanna, Sonu Jalan, and Riaz Bhati had on July 30 filed a case against Parambir Singh and twenty-nine others at Thane Municipal Police Station for extortion and other charges. A non-bailable warrant was issued against Parambir by the Thane court. The Thane police had visited Parambir's house in Mumbai and Chandigarh. As he was absconding, a copy of the warrant was affixed to his house by Thane police.

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh has also filed an application for the cancellation of a court proclamation order against him in Esplanade Magistrate's court, which declared him "absconding".

The court will hear the matter on November 29.

