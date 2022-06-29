Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir): Bilal Ahmad, a Taekwondo player, originally from Budgam has been selected to represent the country at the International Taekwondo Championship to be held in Bangkok, Thailand this year. The 22-year-old hailing from the village of Patwav has achieved this feat after hardships of several kinds -- right from lack of sports infrastructure in his village to lack of funding to pursue his passion -- he has seen everything and conquered all the odds that came his way.

Speaking to ETV Bharat about his journey to this achievement, Bilal said, "I have practiced very hard to get selected for nationals. In the process, I won a gold medal at the national level competition and thereafter got qualified for the international level championship. I have been fortunate enough to have received unconditional support from my parents and friends since my childhood in pursuing this passion." Further expressing his joy over the achievement, the martial art player said that he is excited to see his further journey flourish.

Also read: Kashmiri Mathematician makes solar car

Throwing some light on the hurdles he faced, Bilal said, "Despite many odds, I maintained my grit and carried on without looking back. Earlier, there was extremely poor sports infrastructure here and it was difficult to practice and train efficiently. Situations are better now and we have an indoor sports stadium here in Budgam." He further said that the youth these days fall prey to drugs and other unhealthy habits easily, leading to a lack of good health and energy.

"I appeal to youths to shun the path of drugs and come and join sports. Sports is the best way to keep ourselves mentally and physically healthy and fit, and also paves way for a successful and better life," he said. As he waits for his tour to Thailand, Bilal continues to hone himself and others like him in the martial art form.