Bengaluru: The tableau of Karnataka on the theme ‘Karnataka, the cradle of traditional handicrafts’ has been chosen for participating in this year’s Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

This is the 13th consecutive time that the Karnataka's tableau got selected among the 12 states which got a chance to take part in the parade this year.

The tableau will feature all the traditional handicrafts that have earned the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. 16 such traditional artefacts that have GI tags will be showcased in the tableau.

The speciality of Karnataka Tableau:

The tableau will feature acclaimed freedom fighter and social reformer Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, hailed as the ‘Mother of Traditional Handicrafts in India’ Kamaladevi was a Kannadiga and revived the traditional handicrafts industry in India by setting up the Crafts Council of India, the Handicrafts Board and other cultural bodies at the national level.

1.The tableau will have a model of the Asiatic elephant depicting the Mysuru rosewood inlay carving in the front, along with ivory carvings.

2. The float will also feature traditional Bidariware and bronze sculptures.

3. The central part of the tableau will have Kinhal wooden craft along with toys from Channapatna.

4. Intricate carvings in Sandalwood will also be displayed.

5. At the rear end, the tableau will feature a bust of Kamaladevi draped in Molakalmur silk saree and holding all the artefacts in a bamboo tray.

6. The tableau will also feature the famous Ilakal sarees

A total of 150 artists led by renowned art director Shashidhar Adapa have worked on the concept. The music for the tableau has been composed by Music Director Praveen D Rao.