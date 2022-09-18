Satara (Maharashtra): A national table tennis player passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Sunday while he was participating in the 11th Hill Half Marathon.

Raj Patel, 32, originally from Kolhapur, died of a heart attack in the half-marathon in which around 7,000 people are participating. Patel's body was brought to the Satara Government Hospital by police and organisers of the half-marathon. "The postmortem of the deceased will be done here. Three more contestants were injured while running in this competition and have been admitted to a private hospital," an official said.

The Satara Hill Half Marathon (SHHM) is the Ultra Half Marathon held annually in Satara. SHHM holds the Guinness World Record for the 'Most People in a Single Mountain Run'.