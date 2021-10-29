Sharjah: Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in a must-win Group 1 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

After winning the toss, Mahmudullah said that wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan and left-arm spinner Nasum Islam are replaced by Soumya Sarkar and Taskin Ahmed in the playing eleven.

"We had a bit of a look at the stats. They've got a big batting order depth, so we'll try to restrict them to a decent total and try to chase it down."

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard said off-spin all-rounder Roston Chase and Jason Holder come in the playing eleven for Lendl Simmons and Hayden Walsh. He added that Chris Gayle will open the batting.

"It is (do or die situation). That's the reality of the situation. We don't have anyone to blame but ourselves, so it's on ourselves to get out of this situation. We need to give the bowlers something to defend."

Playing XIs:

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (captain), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein and Ravi Rampaul

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed.

