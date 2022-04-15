Ajmer (Rajasthan): Congress national general secretary Digvijay Singh on Friday claimed that Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of the BJP, supported the imposition of Article 370. He also said that it is falsely claimed that Mookerjee, who was then a Cabinet Minister, opposed the now abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. "It is said about Shyama Prasad Mookerjee that when Article 370 was imposed in Kashmir, he opposed it, but this is not correct. When Article 370 was approved in the cabinet, then Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was a member of the cabinet and he also supported Article 370," said Singh.

Speaking to the media in Ajmer, Singh further alleged that in 1942, when Mahatma Gandhi started the Quit India Movement, Mookerjee was a cabinet minister. "Mookerjee wrote a letter to the Viceroy stating that the Quit India Movement of the Congress should be strictly suppressed and the Congress members should be sent to jail. This is also a historical truth," added Singh. He further alleged that when Congress was fighting for independence from the British, then RSS, Hindu Mahasabha, and Veer Savarkar's Hindutva were supporting the British.

Lashing out at the BJP Government at the Centre, Singh said that if they want to use a bulldozer, they should use it against inflation, unemployment, and social evils. He also said there is an effort to divert the attention of the people from the problems facing the country. "Inflation, unemployment is increasing, the Rupee is getting devalued. Animosity is increasing in society, and riots and unrest are spreading. PM Modi doesn't say anything about it. Innocent people's houses were burnt and destroyed. Whoever these religious fanatics and hate-mongers are, strict action should be taken against them," said Singh.

He said that Congress is not worried about BJP, AAP, or any other party but is only concerned about the country. "The situation is getting worse, the poor are getting poorer and millionaires are becoming billionaires. Poverty is increasing in the country," added Singh. He further alleged that during the tenure of 10 years of the UPA government, 10 to 15 crore people came out of the poverty line but today the same people went back below the poverty line.

