New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated the government and people of Switzerland on their National Day. "Heartiest congratulations to the Government and people of Switzerland on their National Day. Will continue our efforts for advancing our long-standing Dynamic Partnership," he tweeted.

The Switzerland National Day is celebrated every year on August 1. On this day in 1291, the forest cantons of Uri, Schwyz, and Unterwalden came together to sign the Federal Charter and stood united in their struggle against Habsburg rule. This charter is the oldest constitutional document of Switzerland and is regarded as the foundation of the country.