Hyderabad: The streets of Hyderabad smell different during Ramadan with small stalls of scrumptious delicacies lacing almost every nook of the city. The quintessential 'Haleem' -- that makes an important part of the Ramadan culture here -- has registered a notable spike in its sale this year as revealed by the food delivery app Swiggy. Moreover, after two years of lockdown, several Hyderabadis thronged to the old city on a spree to embrace the culinary culture here throughout the month of Ramadan -- though Haleem seems to have taken the front seat despite a range of options to choose from.

The meat-based dish was ordered 33 times more than last year on Swiggy, reigning over all other items. This was followed by 8 lakh orders of chicken biryani in the first 20 days of Ramadan. The food delivery app further revealed that according to their statistics recorded between April 2nd and 22nd, the Mutton‌ Haleem‌ topped the list the most ordered dish in Hyderabad.

Paya Niharis, samosas, rabdi, and malpuva sales also showed an increase in its sale as compared to last year. While Haleem orders increased by 33 percent, Paya Nihari orders showed a 30 percent compared to last year. Between 5 pm to 7 pm, the time for Iftari when the fast is broken everyday, Swiggy registered high demands for dishes like chicken 65, masala dosas and desserts like coconut ice-cream, Gulab Jamun, Rasmalai. Around 4.5 lakh orders were received for evening snacks during the Ramadan.

People, mostly natives of Hyderabad, prefer to set out to the popular late running stalls selling Haleem in the old city typically at or after midnight. However, because of the pandemic, many old traditional food joints went online to cater to wider audiences. Consequently, delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato have become a preferable option for many in the city.

Also read: Boy makes video to promote father's Haleem stall in Hyderabad, people turn up in large number