Hyderabad: In a clear example of how polarised the society has become, a viral tweet shows a customer instructing the food delivery app Swiggy to ensure it does not send a Muslim delivery person.

The screenshot of the particular instruction on the Swiggy app by the customer was shared on Twitter by Shaik Salauddin, chairman of the Telangana State Taxi and Drivers JAC. The instruction, filed under the section 'How to Reach', read: "Don’t want a Muslim delivery person."

Salauddin, in his tweet, asked Swiggy to take an appropriate stand against such a bigoted customer. Swiggy is yet to respond to the incident.