Hyderabad: Swiggy customer writes "Don’t want Muslim delivery person", screenshot viral
Hyderabad: In a clear example of how polarised the society has become, a viral tweet shows a customer instructing the food delivery app Swiggy to ensure it does not send a Muslim delivery person.
The screenshot of the particular instruction on the Swiggy app by the customer was shared on Twitter by Shaik Salauddin, chairman of the Telangana State Taxi and Drivers JAC. The instruction, filed under the section 'How to Reach', read: "Don’t want a Muslim delivery person."
Dear @Swiggy please take a stand against such a bigoted request. We (Delivery workers) are here to deliver food to one and all, be it Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh @Swiggy @TGPWU Mazhab Nahi Sikhata Aapas Mein Bair Rakhna #SareJahanSeAchhaHindustanHamara#JaiHind #JaiTelangana pic.twitter.com/XLmz9scJpH— Shaik Salauddin (@ShaikTgfwda) August 30, 2022
Salauddin, in his tweet, asked Swiggy to take an appropriate stand against such a bigoted customer. Swiggy is yet to respond to the incident.