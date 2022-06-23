Nagaur (Rajasthan): A couple from Sweden has adopted an orphan from Rajasthan's Nagaur. The couple, who arrived in Naguar on Wednesday to a grand welcome by the local authorities, completed all the legal process of adopting the one-and-a-half-year-old Abhinandan at the District Child Welfare Committee office and flew back to Sweden with the child.

Also read: Chhattisgarh: Foreign couple adopts visually challenged Indian child

District Collector Piyush Samaria and Child Welfare Committee President Manoj Soni were also present on the occasion. Soni said that both the Swedish husband and wife are police officers and they had moved an application with KARA, a central agency dealing with the adoption of children by foreigners in India, to adopt the child a year and a half ago. District Collector Samaria wished for the bright future of the child. The foreign couple, who left for Sweden today, wished their son to become a doctor and serve the people.