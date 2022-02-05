Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the sensational gold smuggling case, says she is ready to write an entire book about her relationship with senior IAS officer and Chief Minister's former principal secretary M. Sivasankar.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Swapna said that while she does not see Sivasankar as her enemy, she will open up more about the controversy if "there is a bad reference about me in his book". "If anyone is willing, I am ready to write a book about the relationship with Sivasankar," Swapna said. Her reaction comes after Sivasankar's autobiography 'Aswathamavu: Verum Oru Aana' (Aswarthamavu is only an elephant)' allegedly mentions Swapna's name and claims she cheated Sivasankar by gifting him an iPhone she had received as a bribe.

"Sivasankar is not my enemy. I can not see him as my enemy. But I'll react more if there are bad references about me in his book," she told ETV Bharat. "We shared our family problems with each other, which brought us closer. Sivasankar had told me that he had not been in a relationship with his wife for years. I didn't think that he would write about me like this," she said.

To mention, Swapna was released from jail a few months ago after securing bail following her arrest by central agencies in July 2020 in connection with the case of smuggling gold through diplomatic channels.

"Investigation officers have not been pressurized to make a statement that casts doubt on the Chief Minister. I have said things I know," she said, adding there were only official interactions with CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Swapna also questioned Sivasankar's claim that he had not recommended her for a job in 'Space Park', saying the top bureaucrat did recommend and referred her for the job after seeing her "calibre, Middle-East connections, working capacity and efficiency."

"As a woman, I was manipulated, exploited, and destroyed. Sivasankar sir has a major role in it. I am already a victim. The whole world is saying that I am a dirty woman. I am a victim," Swapna had told media on Friday. "I am trying hard. My mother supports me a lot. If I try to get a job somewhere, the public is against me. People don't trust me. Such books are affecting me a lot. Why am I being attacked? Sivasankar sir knows everything," she said.

"He was an important member of my family for three years. We were very open to him. He was the Point of Contact (PoC) for the UAE. So why should we misunderstand him? I don't have to cheat him by giving him an iPhone. I haven't read the book so I don't know the details," she said.

