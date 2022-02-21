Haridwar: Swami Yatindranand is Mahamandleshwar of an ashram located in Haridwar's Sunhara and had received a death threat letter through the post and the sender of the letter has introduced himself as Zubair Malik from Indian Mujahideen.

It was mentioned in the letter that "Swami Yatindranand had used objectionable remarks against a particular community, which will not be tolerated at all and no one will be spared. A list of all such people has been prepared and they will be killed."

After this, a letter has been written to the SSP Haridwar by Mahamandaleshwar disciple, demanding action on the letter.

Swami Yatindranand is Mahamandleshwar of an ashram located at Nand Vihar Colony of Sunhera area under Ganganahar Kotwali area in ​​Roorkee. On February 16 Mohit Shastri, a disciple, wrote a letter to SSP Haridwar detailing the threat letter given to the Yatindranand and also demanded protection for him. A letter of the complaint has also been sent a complaint to the Home Secretary, DGP, District Magistrate.

However, the Ganganahar Police station in charge Aishwarya Pal says that they had not received any complaint in the matter, a case will be registered once they will get a complaint.

Read: Bajrang Dal activist's murder: Two arrested, controversial minister says 'Muslim goons killed him'