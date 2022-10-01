Bhopal: Purushottamanand Swami, who took a fire bath in Bhopal, has now taken underground samadhi on Friday. He will remain in samadhi from Panchami to Saptami of the Shardiya Navratri. A pit measuring seven-feet deep, five-feet wide was prepared, in which the Maharaj took samadhi in the sitting position.

Swami Purushottamanand Maharaj will perform Hatha Yoga by taking a 72-hour long underground samadhi. Despite the police administration's attempt to stop him, the Swami took samadhi at 11.10 am on Friday in the presence of other seers. After he took the samadhi, the pit was covered with a wooden plank.

Before taking samadhi, several rituals were followed. Swamiji is on a nine-day Nirjala fast and will come out after completing the samadhi on Ashtami, i.e, on Monday. Mahant Anilanand Maharaj Udasi, who was present on this occasion, said that this is the first of its kind samadhi in Bhopal.

Anilanand Maharaj commenting on the samadhi said that this Shardiya Navratri has become even more special with Swami Purushottamanand choosing such a difficult task. Anilanand Maharaj has full faith that Swami Purushottamanand will successfully complete this 'samadhi'. He added that the decision to take underground samadhi was dedicated to Mother Bhagwati.