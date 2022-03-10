Lucknow: Swami Prasad Maurya, who left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join the Samajwadi Party (SP) in January, was defeated by BJP candidate Surendra Kushwaha in the Fazilnagar Assembly seat in the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Kushwaha has won by more than 26,000 votes. Taking a dig at Rashtriya Seva Sangh (RSS) and BJP, Swami Prasad had earlier stated that BJP would be eliminated from Uttar Pradesh after the elections. But, Swami tasted a bitter pill as he was defeated by the BJP candidate.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who won with a good majority, is gearing up to take the power in the state yet again as BJP won the majority seats by defeating rival parties.

