Lucknow: Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government and is leading the flight of backward caste leaders from the BJP, has pulled out a snake-and-mongoose parallel for his political moves.

The RSS is like a cobra, BJP is like a snake. Swami Prasad Maurya is like the mongoose who won't give up till they are wiped out from UP," Swami Prasad Maurya tweeted on Thursday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Swami Prasad Maurya had resigned from the Yogi cabinet. He had tweeted his resignation, "I resign from the Yogi cabinet of Uttar Pradesh due to the grossly neglectful attitude towards Dalits, backward, farmers, unemployed youth and small and medium-scale traders.'

Meanwhile, Maurya, according to ANI, said he will be joining the Samajwadi Party on Friday but he was also quoted saying in other reports that he had only quit the cabinet and not quit the BJP yet. His leaving the cabinet saw more exits from the right-wing party though even in them there were conflicting reports of whether or not they had actually left.

Also Read: UP polls: Another MLA quits BJP, 7th resignation in 3 days