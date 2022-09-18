Nagaur (Rajasthan): Shankaracharya Swami Nischalanand Saraswati of Purvamnaya Sri Govardhana Peetham of Puri, has once again made a controversial remark against Mecca, the holiest site for Muslims, calling it "Makkeshwar Mahadev Temple".

While addressing a press conference at the Hindu Rashtra symposium in Rajasthan’s Nagaur on Sunday, Swami said, “What do you want to talk about Gyanvapi? We should now discuss Mecca, as there is also a Makkeshwar Mahadev Temple over there.”

This was not the first time he has spoken about the 'Makkeshwar Mahadev Temple'. Earlier in June, the seer had expressed the same sentiments during his visit to Kashi.

Earlier on the occasion of Hindu New Year and Navdurga, the office of All India Hindu Mahasabha reportedly released a 'disputed' calendar. In the calendar, several holy pilgrimages of Muslims have been referred to as Hindu 'temples' and Mecca has been called Makkeshwar Mahadev temple.

Meanwhile, Swami Nischalanand Saraswati also said that if the government declares India a Hindu nation, 15 other countries will also declare themselves as Hindu nations. He named Nepal and Mauritius among those nations.

Expressing concerns about the lumpy virus disease that is affecting the state, he said, “Cows are very useful for human life. Cows are also beneficial for our health. We should protect them.”

Talking about the influence of Western culture on youth, Swami Nischalanand said, “Western culture does affect our youth. But then I also studied in Delhi and I did not let Western culture dominate me. It affects us when we let it dominate us.”