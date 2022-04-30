Kolkata: A few days after BJP MLA from North Bengal Sankar Ghosh demanded separate statehood for North Bengal, BJP Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari endorsed Ghosh’s demand and said that voice for separate statehood for North Bengal is growing stronger because there has been no development in this part of the state. Though Adhikari didn’t make a direct comment on the issue of separate statehood, but speaking to the media the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly said, “There has been absolutely no development in the State and I support the anger and the frustration of the people of North Bengal”.

Taking a dig at the State government, the BJP leader, who was on his way to visit the minor rape victim at Moinaguri in North Bengal, said, “The Chief Minister comes to North Bengal often and people say that she comes on vacation. There are thousands of migrant workers in this part of the State and they go to Assam for work, but don’t get work in Bengal. So, I believe that the frustration of the people of North Bengal is justified''.

However, the MLA from Nandigram was cautious on the issue of the division of the State. Reacting to the issue of separate statehood for North Bengal, Adhikari said, “This is sensitive and delicate and I cannot make a comment on this. The party will take a stand on this and once the policy is formulated then only I would be able to comment”.

Demand for separate statehood for North Bengal is not new. On several occasions, BJP leaders like John Barla and Nishit Pramanik have demanded a separate state identity for the people of North Bengal, but it has never been endorsed by the state leadership. State leaders like Dilip Ghosh or Sukanta Majumdar have always reserved their statement on the statehood issue leaving it to the national leadership to decide. The comments of Adhikari bear significance because this is for the first time a leader from South Bengal in a way endorsed the demand for separate statehood for North Bengal.

Meanwhile, it should be mentioned that a couple of days before, a BJP MLA from Dabgram-Phulbari in Siliguri reacting to the State government’s decision for an early summer vacation had said, “For a very long time, the schools were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the classes have finally begun. Now, if there is a heatwave condition in South Bengal, then why should the people in North Bengal suffer where the weather is moderately pleasant? This is the reason why people want a separate state of North Bengal,”

