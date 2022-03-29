Hyderabad: West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter purportedly showing TMC MLA Narendranath Chakraborty threatening prospective BJP voters in the area to vote for the saffron party 'at their own risk'. Notably, the Pandabeswar seat will be seeing a by-poll being conducted soon.

Taking to Twitter, Adhikari, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal state legislative assembly, said Chakraborty was "issuing diktat to his underlings" to manage elections in the area.

"Naren Chakraborty; @AITCofficial MLA of Pandabeswar Assembly can be seen issuing diktats to his underlings; how to stop BJP supporters from voting. Pandabeswar Assembly Segment falls under Asansol Lok Sabha Constituency where bypoll is going to be held in about two weeks' time. Naren Chakraborty; earlier a Member of Burdwan Zilla Parishad & erstwhile Pandabeshwar Block TMC President (just like the recently arrested Anarul Hossain of Rampurhat); in 2016, was initially detained by CISF at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport; Kolkata", the Nandigram MLA said.

"Those who are hardcore BJP loyalists, and cannot be influenced, they need to be threatened. Tell them "When you go to vote, we'll take it that you have voted for BJP. After the vote is done, you will remain at your own risk. And if you do not go to vote, we'll take it that you are supporting us. You can live peacefully, do business, service etc, we are with you. Clear?", Chakraborty is seen saying in the video.

Also read: Mamata writes to non-BJP CMs, calls for united opposition against saffron party

The issue has assumed significance, especially after the recent Bagtui violence in Birbhum which saw the immolation of eight people after the murder of a local TMC leader. Amit Malviya, West Bengal BJP co-incharge, also tweeted the video, noting that "such criminals should be behind bars but in Bengal Mamata Banerjee patronizes them." Later in the day, he made another tweet, associating describing Trinamool Congress as "TMC = Talibani Mindset Congress".