Kolkata: After the Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh returned to the Trinamool Congress-fold on Sunday, a desperate BJP in its attempt to retain its MPs and MLAs has instructed the party's state unit to ensure that no one leaves the party prior to the presidential election.

The BJP's central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, has given instructions to this effect to state president Sukanta Majumder and opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari. Malviya is learnt to have passed on the message from the top brass during a meeting with members of the BJP's core committee in the state.

Sources said Malviya had in turn received instructions from the party's national president JP Nadda. They further claimed the responsibility of talking to BJP MLAs has been given to Suvendu Adhikari and holding talks with MPs to Sukanta Majumdar. "They were asked to speak to MLAs and MPs separately and send a report within the next 15 days," sources added.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said, "we are in regular touch with all BJP MLAs and MPs. Arjun Singh always loved to be in power. So, he returned back to the old party. Other MLAs will not make such move like Arjun Singh."