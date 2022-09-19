Kolkata: BJP leader and West Bengal Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking to take cognizance of the Titagarh school bombing school demanding an NIA investigation into the matter.

The blast took place on the roof of a school in Titagarh on Saturday during school hours, however, there were no injuries reported. Referring to it, Suvendu wrote in the letter to Home Minister: "I am compelled to write this letter to you due to my concern for the deteriorating condition of the law and order in the State of West Bengal."

"The incident took place around 11 am when classes were underway at the Titagarh school; a state-aided institute. The explosion triggered massive panic among students and teachers. The students hurtled helter-skelter out of the premises. When the teachers settled down and mustered the courage to go upstairs to survey the spot, they found bomb splinters on the roof and that one-half of the roof got damaged due to the intensity of the explosion," the BJP wrote in his letter.

He alleged that the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate "right from the beginning has tried their best to make light of the event". "While interacting with the Press they have been continuously stressing that the blast was caused by a single crude bomb and that no casualties were reported after the incident. As if crude bomb explosion on the roofs of schools is a routine affair.

Also that the matter would have been considered serious, if only, any casualty would have happened. I didn't expect anything better from the West Bengal Police," Suvendu added. He called the nature of the crime "unique" and said it could be categorised as "rarest of rare".

"The motive behind the incident is unknown. So far four people have been arrested by the Police. The arrested individuals are identified as Mohammad Ariyan, Sheikh Bablu, Sadiq and Rehan. Ten crude bombs were found during a search operation at the residence of one of the accused. Police are yet to ascertain why the arrested accused attacked the school premises," he added.

Titagarh, he continued, lies in the industrial belt of the district. "Almost the entire Barrackpore Police Commissionerate area; comprising Halisahar, Bhatpara, Barrackpore, Titagarh, Jagaddal, Kamarhati, Khardah etc is a troubled zone. Incidents of bombing, contract killing, shoot-off are very common. Criminals roam freely throughout this area and access to weapons and bombs seems to be easy inflow of such materials is unchecked and done in an organised and structured manner."

The lawbreakers, he said, "have no fear of the authorities as if they have been given a free hand by them". What is alarming is that, recent media reports have revealed that quite a few banned terrorist outfits have established their bases in West Bengal and that North 24 Parganas is a location where the recruits/operators of such outfits have been found active, Suvendu wrote in the letter.

"My apprehension is that there is a bigger ploy at play, and occurrences of such incidents suggest that there's more than what meets the eye. Considering the incident as a one-off event would be turning a blind eye to the imminent threat to our National Security. Forces who want to destabilize our nation are always on the lookout for such gaping holes in the administrative and policing structure, which they can take advantage of, to fulfil their agenda," he wrote.