Kolkata: The leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Sunday, demanded total repolling in all the 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) that went for polls today. He also referred to the controversial Kim Jong-un regime in North Korea while expressing his observations with the standards of the Trinamool Congress regime in West Bengal.

"The basic right of democracy is missing in West Bengal. It seems that a North Korea- like regime is prevailing in the state. The election process has been a total farce today," Adhikari said.

He also alleged being physically manhandled by police personnel.

Adhikari met Governor Jagdeep Dhankar demanding a total repoll in all 144 wards of KMC and then visited the office of the state election commission with the demand.

At both the venues, he launched a scathing attack against the ruling party of the state. "A day will come when Trinamool Congress will be reduced to a zero in West Bengal like Congress and Left Front," he said.

Meanwhile, the government has issued a Twitter statement where he said that the BJP delegation has demanded the cancellation of KMC polls.

According to him, the delegation had claimed that the police department acted on behalf of the ruling party. They also demanded a thorough investigation regarding the locking up of opposition MLAs in the MLA hostel in Kolkata, he added.

In another Twitter message, the governor said that the BJP delegation is of the opinion that the entire development recollects memories of the emergency period.