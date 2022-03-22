Jammu: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said that sustainable forest management and efficient use of its resources is key to tackling climate change and ensuring a prosperous ecosystem for future generations. Sinha was speaking on the occasion of World Forest Day at the Convention Centre in Jammu on Monday. The theme of this year's event was 'Forests and Sustainable Production and Consumption'. The LG said that the event provides an opportunity to create awareness about the effective use of forests for tackling climate change, environmental protection, prosperity and the well-being of present and future generations.

The Lieutenant Governor termed the initiative as an important effort to create awareness among the people for the protection of precious forests and to make them aware of their responsibility to save the forests. Reiterating the government's commitment, he said that the “biggest challenge today is to strike the right balance between humans and nature”. He highlighted the important role of forests in tackling climate change and called for the involvement of PRIs and other NGOs working at the grassroots level in forest protection and conservation efforts.

The Lieutenant Governor further emphasised that the purpose of forest and soil conservation works is to provide and augment water supply in the hilly areas. Referring to the drive 'One Beat Guard, One Village' and 'Har Gaaon Haryali' campaigns, and the 'Tourist Village' Network, the LG said that “strong efforts are being made for the protection of forests”. The Lieutenant Governor stressed that it is important to ensure that the rights of the traditional forest dwellers are not violated.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir UT's “historic implementation of forest rights law has saved a large population of our tribal brothers, who depend on forests”. On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor also stressed the need to modernise the forest wildlife management system and involve forest dwellers in the social movement for environmental protection. He further advised the forest department to encourage women's cooperation in wildlife conservation.

The Lieutenant Governor said that every village should plant a sapling named after a newborn girl to create awareness about the rights of women. Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor called on the frontline staff of the Forest and Wildlife Department to play a significant role in forest and wildlife conservation, forestry and afforestation work. The Lieutenant Governor congratulated all the UT awardees of Jammu and Kashmir for their outstanding services in the protection of forests and wildlife.

The LG also launched the Green Ride app developed by the Department of Social Forestry to facilitate the Department of Social Forestry's Plant Distribution Schemes. On the occasion, Commissioner Secretary Forests and Environment Sanjeev Verma highlighted the role of community participation in forest conservation. He said a convergence mode will involve a wide range of people to incorporate the various opportunities and funds available in rural employment guarantee schemes.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests thanked the J&K government for setting up UT Level Forests and Wildlife Awards in recognition of the outstanding contribution of frontline staff in promoting protection and conservation. He said that every village would achieve a significant milestone by planting trees. He said that special attention would be given to the protection of forests.

