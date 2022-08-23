Ferozepur (Punjab): Panic gripped Ferozepur in Punjab after a suspicious bomb-like object was found near the compound wall of a local police station. Soon after the suspicious device was spotted in a crevice of the wall, security forces, along with a dog squad and bomb disposal squad, rushed to the spot to examine the device. Local police in Ferozepur are also examining the CCTV footage of the area to nab the culprits, who planted the suspected device.

Local police sources said that preliminary examination suggested that the device was not a bomb, however, the police have covered the said place with sandbags and are necessary steps to destroy it without damage to life or property. Significantly, the recovery comes a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Punjab on August 24.

A security alert has already been sounded across the state ahead of high profile visit. Strict security arrangements are being put in place. According to official sources, PM Modi will visit Mullapur Mohali on Wednesday where he is scheduled to inaugurate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre. The visit will be the first by PM Modi to the state after the AAP came to power in the state.

Notably, during PM Modi's last visit to the state in January during the tenure of then Congress Chief Minister Charanjit Channi, there was a security lapse when the PM's convoy was stuck on a flyover in Ferozpur. Then, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken potshots at the Congress government in Punjab over the cancellation of his rally at Ferozpur in the state. The Prime Minister had said that his gratitude should be conveyed to the Punjab Chief Minister as he has managed to reach Bhatinda airport alive.