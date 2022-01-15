Nalanda: Four persons died and condition of two others was said to be critical after consuming illicit liquor in Nalanda district of Bihar. However, the official confirmation in the tragic incident is still awaited.

The relatives of the deceased alleged that all the four died due to consumption of illicit liquor. The hooch tragedy has put the administration into a tizzy and policemen were seen destroying the illegal liquor shops at Choti Pahari and Pahar Talli localities in Sohsarai area of Nalanda district in Bihar.

Station House Officer Suresh Prasad and DSP Shivali Nomani have been camping at the village since the tragic incident. The two critically ill victims have been undergoing treatment at a private nursing home.

Also Read: Bihar: 38,72,645 litres of illicit liquor confiscated, 62,140 arrested in last 9 month