New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Thursday lashed out at the Central government alleging that it does not want the Rajya Sabha to function smoothly like the Lok Sabha has been functioning. His statement comes amid the suspended MPs staged a protest at Gandhi Statue in the Parliament Premises on Thursday.

Speaking to ETV Bharat over the ongoing deadlock in the Rajya Sabha, Arvind said the suspension of MPs should be withdrawn for the smooth functioning of the Rajya Sabha. The 12 MPs have been suspended from the ongoing winter session due to the uproar in the last monsoon session.

Speaking over the disruption in the functioning of Rajya Sabha, Arvind quoted Arun Jaitley who had once stated in the house "It is our constitutional right to raise our voices and to stop the functioning of the house,"

Before the winter session began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated that the opposition could put their opinion in the house, now then why the opposition has not been allowed to keep their view in the house, the Sena leader asked.

Government is not focused on the discussion, else it would have allowed MPs, he added.

When the central government is talking about the discussion, then the government could have deliberated the death of farmers during the protests and the compensation to be given to them. The demands of MSP would have also been discussed, Arvind said adding that the MPs have been suspended because they raised their voice in support of farmers'.

Meanwhile, the MP also denied the demand of the opposition that Shiv Sena wants the Prime Minister to apologize.

