New Delhi: As the Winter Session of Parliament has come to an end, on Wednesday, Congress party's Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain alleged that the Government's move to suspend 12 members was to reduce the strength of Opposition.

Naseer Hussain, who was also among the suspended MPs, accused the Government of shying away from holding debates.

"They actually wanted to decrease the number of Opposition MPs to skip the debate and pass the bills. That is what they have done. This has been the character of this government since 2014 and the same thing was being done by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was the Chief Minister of Gujarat at that time," he said.



When asked about the passage of Election Law (Amendment) Bill, he replied, "This party (BJP) had opposed Aadhar Card when they were in Opposition. This is not mandatory but voluntary. We just wanted to send this to Select Committee so that it can be discussed thoroughly."

The Bill, which has been passed both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, seeks to link Aadhaar ecosystem with the Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC) to weed out duplication.

While introducing the bill, Rijiju said that the legislation will make the electoral process more credible as it will end bogus voting in the country.

Apart from this, the Congress MP also attacked the BJP government over the phone tapping allegations of Opposition leaders in UP, saying, "We asked for an inquiry in to Pegasus but they didn't heed. Whenever there are elections in different states, mobiles get hacked, raids takes place on Opposition leaders. That's what BJP does and currently doing."