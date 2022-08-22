Kolkata (West Bengal): Suspense continued whether Gyanwant Singh, Additional Director General of Special Task Force (STF) , West Bengal Police, responded to summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to appear before it at its headquarters in Delhi on Monday in connection with the coal smuggling case.

It is not yet clear whether Gyanwant Singh will appear before the ED. Several calls made to the West Bengal state IPS officer, to find out details about his summons, went unanswered.

In August second week, the ED summoned 8 IPS officers of the state to Delhi in connection with the coal smuggling case. Gyanwant Singh was one of them. All of them held important portfolios in the state police during the coal smuggling boom. They were suspected of having benefitted from the smuggling scam.

As a result, the ED wants to know how the coal smuggling of millions of rupees went unhindered without their attention. Among the other 7 IPS officers under the ED scanner are Koteshwar Rao, Rajeev Kumar and Sukesh Jain.

The ED's main question is how did the coal smuggling go unnoticed when they were in important positions. Also, why did they not take legal action despite being responsible police officers? There was a lot of news about coal smuggling. Did they not know about this? The ED has prepared different sets of questions for all the 8 IPS officers of the state.

Incidentally, apart from the coal smuggling case, several police officers of West Bengal are under the scanner of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the cattle smuggling case. Top cops, officers of the customs department and other wings are also reportedly on the list.