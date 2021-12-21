New Delhi: Lashing out at the Opposition, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Tuesday that the 12 suspended MPs have lowered the dignity of the Parliament. He also said that the Union Government will consider revoking their suspension if they tender an apology.

Speaking to the media, the Union Minister also said that according to Parliamentary tradition if an MP's action lowers the dignity of the Parliament, he or she apologizes.

"They have (suspended MPs) lowered Parliament's dignity. They should have some remorse. If they apologize, the government will think about revoking the suspension. It has been Parliamentary tradition if some MP does something to lower Parliament's dignity, they apologized," Meghwal said.

As for the BJP Parliamentary party meeting, the Union Minister said that during the meeting Law Minister Kiren Rijiju gave a presentation on the necessity of the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill which was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday.

"Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju gave a presentation that why does the country need the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill that was passed in the Lok Sabha yesterday. Our national president (JP Nadda) addressed us at the end that we have to celebrate December 25, the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, as Good Governance Day," said Meghwal.

Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments since the winter session started as Opposition parties kept protesting against the suspension of 12 MPs due to alleged misconduct during the last winter session. The Opposition members have demanded that the suspension of the MPs be revoked.